Fragile but unbroken, Afghan glassblowers refuse to quit

The dramatic downturn in demand is the result of the exodus of already low numbers of foreign customers during the Covid-19 pandemic, followed by the 2021 Taliban takeover, which saw many diplomats and aid workers pack up and leave
Seated in front of a searing furnace, Ghulam Sakhi Saifi teases forth sinews of molten blue glass—the guardian of an Afghan glassblowing trade refusing to break with tradition.
"This is our art, our inheritance. It has fed us for a long time," he told AFP, resting from the work that has singed his knuckles and calloused his palms.