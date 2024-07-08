Slow art: The master illuminator of Tehran

In the age of AI-assisted graphic design on computer screens, the centuries-old tradition of Persian illumination offers an antidote to rushing the creative process
Iranian artist Mohammad Hossein Aghamiri sometimes labours for six months on a single design, very carefully—he knows a single crooked line could ruin his entire artwork.
