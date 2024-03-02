Rogan, copper, lacquer: A Kutch village's trifecta of timeless artistry

In the vast expanse of the Rann of Kutch, the ambience orchestrates an overture of salt and sun. It tingles on your skin, a stark contrast to the smooth immensity of the white desert stretched before you. Here, the horizon curves like a bleached bone, and the world feels amplified, every breath a tiny rebellion against the vastness. However, a vast legacy of art unfurls in vibrant threads beyond this timeless, moonlit ocean. Nirona, a village ensconced 75 km (47 miles) away from the white canvas of Kutch and the vibrant hustle of the annual Rann Utsav festival and a mere 100 km (62 miles) distant from the border's watchful eye, pulsates with the rhythm of timeless artistry.