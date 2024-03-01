In Pictures: From Bill Gates to MS Dhoni, luminaries attending Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities

T

he small town of Jamnagar has become the must-visit destination for the who's who of the global power circle, Indian celebs, and Rihanna. The reason is the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, is set to wed Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. The grand pre-wedding festivities began with Anna Seva on Wednesday, where both families served around 51,000 villagers in the Jogwad village and sought their blessings. The rest of the three days of the wedding festivities include three themed parties--An Evening in Everland on Friday, Jungle Fever and Mela Rouge on Saturday, and the Hastakshar ceremony on Sunday.Here's a look at the luminaries from the business, politics, and entertainment worlds who are gracing the occasion to bless the couple.Aakash Ambani arrives for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.(L-R) Tina Ambani, Anil Ambani, Jai Anmol Ambani, Khrisha Ambani, and Jai Anshul Ambani arrive at Jamnagar.(R-L) Bob Dudley, Former CEO of BP with Murray Auchincloss, CEO of BP and PMS Prasad, Executive Director, Reliance Industries LimitedRashmi Thackeray with son Aditya Thackeray who is the President of Yuva Sena (UBT).Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg with wife Priscilla Chan.Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone touchdown in Jamnagar after announcing the news of their pregnancy on social media.Suhana Khan and father Shah Rukh Khan make way to the pre-wedding festivities.KP Singh, chairman of DLF Group of Companies with his partner Sheena.Thalaiva of Chennai Super Kings and Captain Cool MS Dhoni arrives with wife Sakshi Dhoni.Anand Piramal, Non-Executive Director of Piramal Group and son-in-law of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani arrives to kick start the festivities.Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar arrives at Jamnagar airport.All izz well for Aamir Khan as he arrives solo to participate in the pre-wedding bash.Salman Khan on his way to the celebrations.Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India with wife Natasha Poonawalla walks in.Ronnie Screwvala, chairperson and co-founder of upGrad arrives with wife Zarina Screwvala, founder of Swades foundation.Bill Gates, co-chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, smiles for the cameras as he boards the car to reach the festivities destination.Milind Deora, politician and Member of Parliament-elect, poses for the shutterbugs before heading off for the festivities.Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, who is the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology & UAE Special Envoy for Climate and also the Group MD & CEO of ADNOC and Chairman of Masdar, arrives to join the celebrating family.