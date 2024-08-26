These management practices, like certain technologies, boost company performance

Management practice acts exactly as a new technology might in giving companies competitive advantage—and there is a right way and a wrong way to do things, says a new study by Raffaella Sadun and colleagues
What’s the best way to run a company? The question has bedeviled economists as long as companies have existed. How, after all, do you measure something as soft as management style across the range of different types and sizes of companies in a way that makes it quantifiable?
That challenge has captivated Harvard Business School’s Raffaella Sadun for more than a decade. “The question is, Are there certain practices that are beneficial to firm performance regardless of the industry or the country in which you use them?” says Sadun, the Thomas S. Murphy Associate Professor of Business Administration in the Strategy unit.
