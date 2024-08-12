India's digital shift is forcing Disney to think bespoke: Asad Ayaz

Ayaz, the company's first chief brand officer, on facing wokeism barbs and dealing with falling stock prices and how the creative slate drives other agenda at the century-old entertainment colossus
The Walt Disney Company, one of the world’s most storied entertainment companies, has been battling dark clouds on a number of fronts over the past few years—declining footfalls at its theme parks, plummeting stock prices, and an anti-woke backlash—but the House of Mouse is confident of retaining its mojo with creative storytelling.