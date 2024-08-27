Disney's first Asian cruise focuses on the Indian market

A first-time Mowgli-inspired restaurant with Indian fare, vegetarian options across the ship, entertainment keeping large groups in mind--Captain Mickey's newest adventure cruise, set to sail from Singapore in 2025, is keen to woo Indian families
Elsa or Jasmine? Spiderman or Deadpool? Mickey or Minnie? If that sounds like a menu of hard choices, here’s the good news—you won’t have to choose. Disney recently announced their first-ever cruise liner in Asia, called Disney Adventure, set to sail from Singapore in 2025. Drawing on 100 years of the company’s storytelling, families on board will find entertainment by beloved characters from across the Disney spectrum, from Marvel superheroes to Mickey’s gang and Disney princesses, and everything in between.