How the RIL-Disney merger will impact entertainment in India

After months of talks, Disney and Reliance have reportedly signed a binding agreement to bring together their media businesses, Viacom18 and Star India. The new merged entity would become India's largest media conglomerate. What does this mean for other players, especially since the Sony-Zee merger has fallen through, and what impact will this have on entertainment? Karan Taurani, senior vice president at Elara Capital, joins Forbes India's Naini Thaker, to decode

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries is the owner of Network 18