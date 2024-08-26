Imtiaz Ali: The master brewer of timeless tales

The filmmaker is overwhelmed with the success of his debut OTT directorial Amar Singh Chamkila that recently bagged the Breakout Film of The Year award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. He's now looking forward to a storytelling adventure with his production house Window Seat Films that turned six this year
Imtiaz Ali remembers music maestro AR Rahman calling him after the release of Amar Singh Chamkila and asking him where he had gone since the media and public were talking about his ‘comeback’ with his latest film. “Don’t mind the fact that people can be cruel and dismissive about your films… there have been seven or eight times when I have been written off. It has happened to the best of us,” the filmmaker recalls the Oscar-winning composer-singer telling him.