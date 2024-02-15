Radhika Madan: Breaking out of the box

Radhika Madan | 28
Actor
Radhika Madan says she’s at a phase in her career where she wants to show people her “Govinda side”, meaning she wants to take up more light, fun roles in commercial films.
She has mostly played intense, hard-hitting characters of late, like in films Kuttey (2023) and Sajini Shinde ka Viral Video (2023), and the series Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo (2023). Her titular role in Sanaa, which is currently touring the festival circuit and will soon release in India, sees her playing an ambitious woman struggling with unresolved mental trauma. The role earned her a Best Actor award at the UK Asian Film Festival in 2023. In her next film too, she’s playing the lead alongside actor Akshay Kumar in the Hindi remake of Sudha Kongara’s National Award-winning Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, which is based on the life of Air Deccan Founder Captain Gopinath.
