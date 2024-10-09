From Tumbbad and Rockstar to Laila Majnu and Veer-Zaara, re-released films are winning the box office battle

At a time when new movies are struggling to draw audiences to the theatres, some older ones are enjoying a fresh lease of life, thanks to nostalgia and the quality of content
Sohum Shah would get a flurry of comments on social media about re-releasing Tumbbad and repeated inquiries about part two of the 2018 film. The conversation intensified when Rockstar (2011) hit screens again in May, and earned Rs 5.65 crore in its first month. The success of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer over a decade later gave the confidence to Shah to take their film to the people again. And he hasn’t stopped smiling since.