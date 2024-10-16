In hindsight, it would have made sense for us to list in India: Truecaller co-founders

The Swedish company's chief executive officer, Alan Mamedi, and chief strategy officer, Nami Zarringhalam, on growth plans and data privacy concerns
Stockholm-headquartered Truecaller was co-founded by Alan Mamedi and Nami Zarringhalam amidst the unfolding chaos of the global financial crisis. The college friends wanted to tackle the problem of pesky calls. In the first week of its launch, the leading global caller ID and call blocking app was downloaded by 10,000 users. “That’s when we decided to just go all in on it,” the duo recalls. “We did the things we were passionate about but we didn’t foresee it becoming this big.”