Privacy-first AI: Can Apple show the art of possible today?

Anticipation is at fever pitch with respect the iPhone maker's AI roadmap, as WWDC, its annual developer jamboree, gets underway
Apple iOS developers who aren’t physically present at the in-person event in the US, will likely be glued to their computers today, as the company’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference, WWDC, gets underway at 10:30 p.m. India time.
This time, everyone is waiting for one thing: What will Apple unveil about its upcoming artificial intelligence (AI) features and longer-term roadmap. The general perception so far has been that Apple lags Google, Microsoft (read Microsoft + OpenAI) and Samsung in its AI features.