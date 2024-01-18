Can Apple upset Samsung's applecart in India?

The ‘fruit brand’—that’s how Samsung honchos derisively address Apple in private conversations—has finally got the prized dressing for its global salad. Recently, Apple ended Samsung’s 12-year unbroken streak at the top by dislodging the South Korean biggie and becoming the biggest smartphone brand in the world. Though the gap is wafer-thin—Apple had 20.01 percent volume market share against Samsung’s 19.4 percent in 2023—one can be assured of an intense and bitter fight over the next few quarters. Now, the bigger, and fascinating, question to ask is: Can Apple repeat its global feat in India? Can the iPhone maker topple Samsung’s galaxy in the world’s second biggest smartphone market, which also happens to be Samsung’s second largest globally?