Top 5 mobile brands in India Q2 2024 by volume and value



Brand Market Volume Share Q2 2024 (in %) Market Value Share Q2 2024 (in %) Xiaomi 18.9 10.8 Vivo 18.8 16.8 Samsung 18.1 24.5 Realme 12.5 NA OPPO 11.4 10.1 Apple NA 16.3

hen it comes to mobile phones, India is a competitive market filled with top brands. So, it can be hard to easily identify the best mobile brands in India that are leading the pack. From offering the latest technology to catering to all sorts of budget needs, the top mobile brands in India 2024 are continually changing the market with new features and competitive pricing.The following table features the top mobile brands in India based on market volume and value share share for Q2 2024.Here is an in-depth look at each of the top mobile brands in India in 2024:Xiaomi reclaimed the spot of top-selling mobile brands in India regarding shipment share with 18.9 percent of volume share in Q2 2024. Xiaomi's competitive pricing and feature-rich smartphones have consistently appealed to the price-sensitive Indian market. Their focus on continuous improvement in after-sales service has also contributed to their strong market presence.Xiaomi has focused on enhancing its HyperOS interface to offer a more user-friendly experience. Their 'Mi Home' stores across India serve as both retail outlets and service centres, improving customer satisfaction.Vivo secured the second spot in volume with an 18.8 percent share and ranked second in value with a 16.8 percent share. Vivo's higher-priced models, like the V30 series with enhanced cameras, drove its performance. The brand's focus on premium segments and strong offline presence contributed to its growth.Vivo's innovative camera technologies and sleek designs have made it a preferred choice among young consumers. The brand's investment in local manufacturing and strategic partnerships with popular online platforms have enhanced its reach and reliability.Samsung is one of the best mobile brands in India in terms of value share, driven by its premium models like the Galaxy S24 series. Samsung comes up with superior camera and battery life. The brand led the market in value terms for the second consecutive quarter, capturing 24.5 percent of the market share.The ultra-premium segment (> Rs45,000) grew by 99 percent YoY, showcasing Samsung's dominance in the high-end market. The brand's ASP reached a record high due to the strong performance of its flagship and mid-range models. Samsung's focus on eco-friendly packaging and sustainability initiatives has aligned well with environmentally conscious consumers.Realme achieved a 12.5 percent volume share. The brand expanded its portfolio by launching new P-series models and reintroducing the GT series. Realme's focus on affordable models with decent specifications appealed to a broad audience. Realme's affordable pricing, frequent product launches, and strong online sales strategies have helped Realme maintain a significant market presence.Oppo is one of the top mobile brands in India in 2024, and it stands out with its focus on camera technology and design. The Oppo Reno10 series has been particularly popular, featuring advanced portrait mode and low-light photography. The brand’s aggressive marketing campaigns and sponsorships in major events have boosted its visibility.Apple ranked third in value terms with a 16.3 percent share. The brand's premium pricing strategy and loyal customer base ensured strong market performance. The recent price cuts across the iPhone range are expected to boost Apple's volume share in the coming quarters.Apple's ecosystem, seamless hardware and software integration, and strong security features make it a preferred choice among high-end users. The company's focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction reinforces its position as a market leader in the premium segment.