Samsung has become a household name in India with its televisions, home appliances, and—the biggest category of all—smartphones. Over the last decade, the South Korean electronics giant ousted Nokia, Micromax and Xiaomi to claim the lion's share in the fiercely competitive smartphone market in India. But Vivo and Apple are making some aggressive expansion moves to improve their stake in the country. For the cover story, Rajiv Singh delves deep to understand Samsung's playbook for India