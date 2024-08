A

re you looking to have an epic travel adventure this year? You can visit one of the places on National Geographic's The Cool List for 2024.From Europe to Asia, there is something for everyone to explore, whether you want to experience a major city or a remote paradise. Here are exciting destinations to add to your travel bucket list.• Albanian Alps, Albania• Belfast, Northern Ireland• Emilia-Romagna, Italy• Galloway and Southern Ayrshire, Scotland• Nordland, Norway• North Yorkshire, England• Pompeii, Italy• Saimaa, Finland• Tartu, Estonia• The Euros, Germany• Valletta, Malta• Wales• Wild Atlantic Way, IrelandThirteen locations from Europe alone are featured prominently in the list, which includes Valletta in Malta and Pompeii in Italy. Improved railways have made many destinations more accessible. The Albanian Alps, also known as the Accursed Mountains, are highlighted for their wildflower-filled valleys and their appeal to hikers. Meanwhile, Tartu in Estonia stands out as a cultural hub and is home to the country's oldest university.• Atacama Desert, Chile• Lima, Peru• New York State, US• Miami, US• Texas, US• Dominica• Nova Scotia, Canada• Yucatán Peninsula, Mexico• Iberá Wetands, ArgentinaEstablished in 2023, the Desierto Florido National Park spans 141,000 acres near Copiapó in northern Chile. Created to protect the unique flora of the Atacama Desert, the park enables scientists to study over 200 plant species in one of the world's harshest environments. Lima's culinary scene is a global standout, blending innovation with tradition. The city continues to lead in world-class dining experiences with top-ranked restaurants like Central and Maido.• Akagera, Rwanda• Andrefana Dry Forests, Madagascar• Sierra LeoneAkagera National Park in Rwanda spans 433 square miles of diverse habitats, including swamps, savannah, and woodland. The park now supports a variety of wildlife, such as giraffes, elephants, crocodiles, leopards, and numerous bird species. Sierra Leone is known for its beautiful beaches, mountains, and native chimpanzees. It is becoming more accessible with the upgrade of numerous roads and the recent opening of an international airport in Freetown.• Sikkim, India• Tainan, Taiwan• Xi-an, ChinaSikkim in India is known for its stunning Himalayan views. Tourists are also drawn to its mountain monasteries, vibrant festival displays, and trekking opportunities. Over a quarter of the region is covered by the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Khangchendzonga National Park. Tainan, Taiwan's former capital, is renowned for its historic charm, fortress towers and temple roofs. Established by the Dutch in 1624 as Fort Zeelandia, Tainan has since been shaped by Chinese, Spanish, and Japanese cultures. This rich tapestry is reflected in its architecture, including the Old Japanese Martial Arts Academy and the Qing-era buildings on Shennong Street, adorned with red lanterns.• Victoria, AustraliaAustralia's Victoria is gaining attention for its Great Victorian Bathing Trail, a 560-mile road trip featuring the state's thermal hot springs and sea baths.