E

1. The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur, India

2. La Casa de la Playa, México



3. The Ritz-Carlton, Doha, Qatar

4. Park Hyatt Siem Reap, Cambodia

5. Selman Marrakech, Morocco





very year, Travel + Leisure magazine asks its readers to share their feedback on global travel experiences. Over 186,000 people participated in 2024's survey. Respondents rated hotels from around the world based on specific criteria—rooms, facilities, location, service, food, and value. Here are the top five hotels in 2024 based on the survey.The Oberoi Rajvilas in Jaipur, India, is one of the country's most luxurious hotels. This exquisite retreat offers a serene experience with its manicured gardens, fine restaurants, reflection pools, and spa treatments.The La Casa de la Playa in México is a boutique hotel with 63 suites. The rooms feature Mexican art and crafts. The hotel also offers tailor-made experiences, from caving tours to purification ceremonies.The Ritz-Carlton in Doha, Qatar, features beautiful rooms and suites with breathtaking views of the sea. It also includes immersive pools, both outdoor and indoor, and landscaped gardens. The hotel also features an indoor semi-Olympic pool and a cutting-edge gym.Cambodia's Park Hyatt Siem Reap is a luxury hotel in the heart of the city. Designer Bill Bensley reimagined it to fuse Khmer architecture with Art Deco. This hotel draws its inspiration from Cambodian art and the rich historical heritage of the ancient Angkor Wat ruins. The hotel is centrally located in Siem Reap, where guests can explore the ancient ruins of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Angkor and Khmer culture.Selman Marrakech in Morocco includes 60 glamorous rooms, suites, and villas. It also features the Chenot Spa, where guests can enjoy a range of treatments, including the Chenot method, to help balance the mind and body. The hotel is also well-known for its Arabian horses, which can be spotted around its gardens.