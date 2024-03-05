Mentors and Mavens All Stories
From Arraial d'Ajuda to Grindelwald, here are the top 5 most welcoming destinations for 2024

Ermoupoli, Viana do Castelo are some of the destinations that top the list after more than 300 million reviews were analysed

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 5, 2024 03:43:06 PM IST
Updated: Mar 5, 2024 04:00:55 PM IST

From Arraial d'Ajuda to Grindelwald, here are the top 5 most welcoming destinations for 2024Arraial d'Ajuda, Brazil. Image credit: Shutterstock.

Experiencing a warm welcome during your travels abroad can significantly enhance your overall holiday experience. In line with the 12th edition of the Traveller Review Awards, Booking.com unveiled the most hospitable cities across the globe for 2024. The online travel platform analysed 309 million customer reviews to discover the world's most welcoming destination. Here are the top five destinations that should be on your radar if exceptional hospitality is a crucial consideration for your travel plans.

1. Arraial d'Ajuda, Brazil

 Arraial d'Ajuda, south of Porto Seguro, is a charming town and top beach destination in Brazil. It is well-known for its peaceful atmosphere, beautiful beaches, and vibrant architecture with colourful houses. This town is an ideal retreat for those looking for a relaxing holiday experience.

From Arraial d'Ajuda to Grindelwald, here are the top 5 most welcoming destinations for 2024Ermoupoli, Greece. Image credit: Shutterstock.

2. Ermoupoli, Greece

Ermoupoli is the breathtaking capital of Syros, which is a Greek island within the Aegean Sea. It features stunning neoclassical architecture in pastel shades. Visitors can stroll through the town's narrow streets and alleys to discover attractions like the historic marble square called Miaouli Square.

From Arraial d'Ajuda to Grindelwald, here are the top 5 most welcoming destinations for 2024Viana do Castelo, Portugal. Image credit: Shutterstock.

3. Viana do Castelo, Portugal

Viana do Castelo is a captivating coastal town situated in the north of Portugal. This town has a lot to see, from impressive architecture to notable religious sites. The town features palaces, churches, and monasteries from different historical periods like the Renaissance, Baroque, and Art Deco. It also has a lively cultural scene.

From Arraial d'Ajuda to Grindelwald, here are the top 5 most welcoming destinations for 2024Daylesford, Australia. Image credit: Shutterstock.

4. Daylesford, Australia

Daylesford, situated in the hills of Victoria, Australia, is popularly known for its natural springs. It's an ideal spot for those looking to reconnect with nature as lakes and lush forests surround it. It is also home to the Wombat Hill Botanic Gardens, on an extinct volcano. Visitors can also enjoy the town's art galleries and cosy cafes.

From Arraial d'Ajuda to Grindelwald, here are the top 5 most welcoming destinations for 2024Grindelwald, Switzerland. Image credit: Shutterstock.

5. Grindelwald, Switzerland

Grindelwald, Situated in the Swiss Alps at over 3,300 feet, is a mountain retreat surrounded by famous peaks like the Eiger and Jungfrau. Grindelwald turns into a snowy paradise in winter, perfect for skiing and snowboarding. During the warm season, tourists can explore its hiking trails to enjoy the alpine landscapes from a different perspective.

