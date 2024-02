D

iscover awe-inspiring Airbnb homes, ranging from cosy retreats to luxurious estates. Recently, the home-sharing platform revealed its most-liked listing from 2023 on its Instagram account. The list includes a modern villa in Costa Rica and an enchanting A-frame in upstate New York. Check out the top 10 homes that should be on your 2024 travel bucket list.Perched on the Chilean coast, this stunning home in Quintay provides breathtaking views of Quintay's Bay. The house features modern architecture and is surrounded by rocks and gardens. It is an ideal retreat for families.Aura House is a stunning eco-bamboo dwelling nestled on the west bank of the River Ayung. The house is perched above the river. It boasts two en-suite bedrooms, a fully furnished living room, a small kitchen, and a private pool with a scenic view. This little sanctuary is ideal for those seeking a nature-centric retreat.This cosy retreat is just outside Tulum, surrounded by lush tropical forest on a tranquil and private street. Guests can explore the nearby colonial town and ruins, visit Tulum, or simply unwind at the beach.Villa el Mango is a modern luxury villa north of Santa Teresa Beach in Costa Rica. It is nestled on a hill amid lush mango trees. The villa boasts four bedrooms and a spacious outdoor area with a barbecue, dining space, sun loungers, and a stunning infinity-edge saltwater pool.Nestled in the Tuscan countryside, this modern treehouse is just a 15-minute drive from Florence's iconic Duomo. It features a fireplace for winter and an AC for summer. The house also includes a bedroom with a queen-size bed, a small kitchenette, and a private outdoor terrace that offers fantastic views of the Tuscan landscape.Lagoon Float Camp offers a unique floating accommodation in a remote bay surrounded by wildlife. This off-grid home features a canvas bell tent with a propane heater, a modern outbuilding hosting a wood-fired sauna, a fully equipped kitchen and bath, and spacious deck space. Guests can unwind in the serene natural setting or explore the bay using the provided rowboat.This modern yet quaint home is surrounded by nature and includes upscale amenities. The house features three bedrooms on the first floor, a loft space above the living room, and a modernized kitchen. Guests can partake in various outdoor activities, from summer hikes to winter skiing.Just two hours from New York City, this log cabin by a mountain stream features vintage furniture, a fully equipped kitchen, a wood-burning fireplace, and a streaming-ready TV room. Outdoor amenities include a riverfront sauna and a fire pit.This unique glamping cabin on Vermont's Tanglebloom Flower Farm was crafted from natural materials. The transparent roof creates a treehouse feel, and guests can unwind on the porch with a warm beverage or a good book.This beachfront home was designed by Imogen Pullar Architecture. It includes thoughtfully chosen amenities to promote a connection with the natural environment. The spacious deck serves as a living platform for outdoor experiences in this unique location.