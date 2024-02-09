Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  From a horseback safari in Kenya to ski touring UNESCO sites in Georgia, travel experiences to try in 2024

From a horseback safari in Kenya to ski touring UNESCO sites in Georgia, travel experiences to try in 2024

Here are the top five travel experiences to add to your bucket list, according to National Geographic

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 9, 2024 03:30:45 PM IST
Updated: Feb 9, 2024 03:54:49 PM IST

Kenya. Image credit: Shutterstock

Embarking on journeys to discover the breathtaking wonders of the world can leave you with lasting memories. For those eager to look for exciting travel adventures this year, a recently unveiled compilation of travel experiences for 2024 could serve as inspiration. The ranked list was created with the help of National Geographic's extensive network of experts from around the globe. The list includes amazing destinations and experiences. According to National Geographic, here are the top five travel experiences to explore.

1. Go on horseback safari in Kenya

Horse safaris are ideal for travellers seeking an immersive and sustainable wildlife experience. Tourists have the option of booking rides for half-day, full-day, or even overnight. The best time to experience this safari is from July to September.


2. Run an Olympic marathon in Paris

As part of the festivities surrounding the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, individuals will have the opportunity to partake in a unique marathon experience open to the public. It is set to be held on the evening of August 10. Participants will embark on a marathon journey along a route connecting the iconic cities of Paris and Versailles.

Also read: Top 5 destinations to observe Northern Lights in 2024

Georgia. Image credit: Shutterstock

3. Ski tour UNESCO sites in Georgia

Adventure enthusiasts can enjoy a backcountry skiing experience in Georgia's Caucasus region through guided tours. This opportunity is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts seeking thrilling adventures amidst the stunning landscapes of Georgia.

Also read: From Tokyo to Kuala Lumpur, Asian destinations are trending for 2024

Katmai National Park. Image credit: Shutterstock

4. Bear watch in Katmai National Park

Katmai National Park in Alaska is home to a large number of brown bears. If you are looking for a unique perspective, visitors can embark on a guided expedition along the Katmai coast, which offers a captivating glimpse into the park's wonder and beauty.

Also read: From Dubai to Madrid, the most sought-after cities for moving abroad

5. Hear legendary live music in Kyoto

Beyond the renowned geisha teahouses and shrines, Japan's Kyoto has a vibrant live music scene you may not be aware of. Visitors have the opportunity to delve into diverse musical experiences, ranging from jazz to punk, adding an unexpected dimension to their exploration of Kyoto.

