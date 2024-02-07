Top 5 destinations to observe Northern Lights in 2024

Want to see the Northern Lights this year? Travel technology company Expedia reveals the top destinations in 2024 for the best chance to catch a glimpse of this phenomenon. Expedia delved into the rising trend of travellers on the hunt for the aurora borealis and uncovered the current hotspots for witnessing the Northern Lights. The travel company analysed a year-over-year search growth to discover the destinations anticipated to be the go-to places for tourists in 2024. Here are some places to add to your bucket list this year.