ndia boasts a diverse coastline with enchanting beaches catering to various tastes and preferences. If you want a refreshing coastal escape on your next weekend getaway, here are some of the country's hidden beach gems. From the untouched tranquillity of Varkala in Kerala to the lively shores of Gokarna in Karnataka, these lesser-known havens offer a perfect blend of natural beauty and cultural charm.The Andaman Islands—576 islands in an Indian archipelago—are one of the world's most secluded spots. Only five islands are open to tourists due to strict protection measures. Havelock Island, especially at Radhanagar Beach, is a serene tropical retreat with soft white sands and clear turquoise waters. Radhanagar Beach showcases its beauty during sunrise and sunset. Adventure seekers can enjoy scuba diving and various water sports.Karnataka has pristine beaches, and one of the most famous is Kaup. It is surrounded by lush greenery. The iconic Kaup lighthouse is a must-visit as it offers breathtaking panoramic views of the beach and the sea. Visitors can also check out the ancient Jain Basadis ruins tucked away from the crowds.On the southern coast of Kerala, Varkala Beach, located in its namesake village near Thiruvananthapuram, is a unique pilgrimage site due to its believed sacred jade waters. The beach features a mineral spring and a 2,000-year-old temple on a cliff, housing the remains of Sri Narayana Guru, a revered philosopher. Visitors can enjoy a peaceful atmosphere surrounded by palm trees and golden sands at Varkala Beach.Goa draws Indian and international tourists with its relaxed atmosphere and stunning beaches. As South Goa's most popular beach, Palolem charms with its picturesque setting amid a dense coconut palm forest. Visitors can enjoy dolphin-sighting tours and explore wildlife sanctuaries for potential encounters with tigers, leopards, monkeys, and deer.Nestled as the third beach in Gokarna's coastal stretch in Karnataka, Half-Moon Beach is conveniently close to Gokarna's main city. Embark on delightful adventures like diving, kayaking, paddling, paintball, and camping. Adorning the shore, visitors will discover village cottages showcasing typical Indian architecture that adds to the charm of this beautiful place.