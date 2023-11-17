Where are travelers headed in 2024?

T

The top-trending destinations for 2024 according to National Geographic:

Europe Belfast (Northern Ireland) Galloway and Southern Ayrshire (Scotland) Emilia-Romagna (Italy) Nordland (Norway) Pompeii (Italy) Europe by train Albanian Alps (Albania) Tartu (Estonia) Wales North Yorkshire (England) Saimaa (Finland) Valletta (Malta) Germany (for the Euros) Wild Atlantic Way (Ireland) Americas Texas (United States) Dominica Nova Scotia (Canada) Yucatan Peninsula (Mexico) New York State (United States) Miami (United States) Atacama Desert (Chile) Lima (Peru) Ibera Wetlands (Argentina) Africa Akagera (Rwanda) Andrefana Dry Forests, Madagascar Sierra Leone Asia Sikkim (India) Tainan (Taiwan) Xi'An (China) Oceania Victoria (Australia)





The top-trending country destinations for 2024 according to Skyscanner:



Cayman Islands French Polynesia Osaka (Japan) Tokyo (Japan) US Virgin Islands Bucharest, Romania Bermuda Taipei, Taiwan St Maarten Oranjestad, Aruba





The top-trending destinations for 2024 according to Booking.com:



Beppu (Japan) Vlorë (Albania) Mérida (Mexico) Portland, Oregon (United States) Valkenberg (Netherlands) Buenos Aires (Argentina) Chemnitz (Germany) Rotorua (New Zealand) Panglao (Philippines) Cairns (Australia)





The top-trending destinations for 2024 according to Lonely Planet:

Mongolia India Morocco Chile Benin Mexico Uzbekistan Pakistan Croatia St Lucia





The 10 destinations most booked by travelers for 2024 via online tour operator eDreams ODIGEO:

Paris London Bangkok Barcelona Rome Madrid New York Palma de Mallorca Dublin Lisbon

ourism professionals are starting to make predictions about what will be the must-visit destinations of 2024. While Paris—and France—are set to be a top draw for many visitors next year with the role of host of the summer Olympics, it risks being outshone by other trending destinations such as Mexico and Japan.With preparations for the festive season set to kick into high gear in just a few days with the Black Friday sales, many people are already looking ahead to 2024 to see what this new year will bring in terms of getting away to relax and discover new locales. Tourism operators are of course in the starting-blocks, while travelers have already begun booking their vacations, particularly for February/March. And industry players are of course analyzing consumer interest to determine which regions will be the most popular in 2024.Travel guides, flight comparison sites, hotel booking platforms, online tour operators... each has its own specific audience, with distinct characteristics. The travel guide reader is looking for inspiration and to create a specific itinerary, while the web user logging on to an online tour operator is looking for a comprehensive experience without much fuss. So of course each list of trending destinations is different from the others. That said, it's interesting to check out several of these lists to look for patterns among countries or regions most often included.