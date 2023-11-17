To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Where are travelers headed in 2024?

With preparations for the festive season set to kick into high gear in just a few days with the Black Friday sales, many people are already looking ahead to 2024 to see what this new year will bring in terms of getting away to relax and discover new locales

By AFPRelaxnews
Published: Nov 17, 2023 12:30:02 PM IST
Updated: Nov 17, 2023 12:59:11 PM IST

Where are travelers headed in 2024?National Geographic has listed Sikkim (pictured) as one of top-trending destinations for 2024. Image: Shutterstock

Tourism professionals are starting to make predictions about what will be the must-visit destinations of 2024. While Paris—and France—are set to be a top draw for many visitors next year with the role of host of the summer Olympics, it risks being outshone by other trending destinations such as Mexico and Japan.

Travel guides, flight comparison sites, hotel booking platforms, online tour operators... each has its own specific audience, with distinct characteristics. The travel guide reader is looking for inspiration and to create a specific itinerary, while the web user logging on to an online tour operator is looking for a comprehensive experience without much fuss. So of course each list of trending destinations is different from the others. That said, it's interesting to check out several of these lists to look for patterns among countries or regions most often included.

The top-trending destinations for 2024 according to National Geographic:

  1. Europe
  2. Belfast (Northern Ireland)
  3. Galloway and Southern Ayrshire (Scotland)
  4. Emilia-Romagna (Italy)
  5. Nordland (Norway)
  6. Pompeii (Italy)
  7. Europe by train
  8. Albanian Alps (Albania)
  9. Tartu (Estonia)
  10. Wales
  11. North Yorkshire (England)
  12. Saimaa (Finland)
  13. Valletta (Malta)
  14. Germany (for the Euros)
  15. Wild Atlantic Way (Ireland)
  16. Americas
  17. Texas (United States)
  18. Dominica
  19. Nova Scotia (Canada)
  20. Yucatan Peninsula (Mexico)
  21. New York State (United States)
  22. Miami (United States)
  23. Atacama Desert (Chile)
  24. Lima (Peru)
  25. Ibera Wetlands (Argentina)
  26. Africa
  27. Akagera (Rwanda)
  28. Andrefana Dry Forests, Madagascar
  29. Sierra Leone
  30. Asia
  31. Sikkim (India)
  32. Tainan (Taiwan)
  33. Xi'An (China)
  34. Oceania
  35. Victoria (Australia)

The top-trending country destinations for 2024 according to Skyscanner:

  1. Cayman Islands
  2. French Polynesia
  3. Osaka (Japan)
  4. Tokyo (Japan)
  5. US Virgin Islands
  6. Bucharest, Romania
  7. Bermuda
  8. Taipei, Taiwan
  9. St Maarten
  10. Oranjestad, Aruba

The top-trending destinations for 2024 according to Booking.com:

  1. Beppu (Japan)
  2. Vlorë (Albania)
  3. Mérida (Mexico)
  4. Portland, Oregon (United States)
  5. Valkenberg (Netherlands)
  6. Buenos Aires (Argentina)
  7. Chemnitz (Germany)
  8. Rotorua (New Zealand)
  9. Panglao (Philippines)
  10. Cairns (Australia)

The top-trending destinations for 2024 according to Lonely Planet:

  1. Mongolia
  2. India
  3. Morocco
  4. Chile
  5. Benin
  6. Mexico
  7. Uzbekistan
  8. Pakistan
  9. Croatia
  10. St Lucia

The 10 destinations most booked by travelers for 2024 via online tour operator eDreams ODIGEO:

  1. Paris
  2. London
  3. Bangkok
  4. Barcelona
  5. Rome
  6. Madrid
  7. New York
  8. Palma de Mallorca
  9. Dublin
  10. Lisbon
-Bérangère Chatelain

