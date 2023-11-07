From Osaka to Quebec City: Top picks for winter travel in 2023

A

1. Osaka, Japan

2. Hong Kong

3. Québec City, Canada

4. Taipei, Taiwan

5. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

6. Hanover, Germany

7. Wānaka, New Zealand

8. São Paulo, Brazil

9. Muang Pattaya, Thailand

10. Tokyo, Japan

s we approach the upcoming winter season, there are a range of captivating destinations to consider for your next holiday. Holiday rental platform Airbnb has revealed some of the world's most in-demand winter escapes. These rankings are determined by the volume of searches for winter travel made between January 1 and September 15, 2023. the focus of globetrotters has shifted towards captivating spots in the Asia-Pacific and South America regions, ranging from Osaka, Japan to São Paulo, Brazil. Here are some of the trending winter travel destinations on the list for 2023.Osaka is a shopper's paradise with a vibrant culinary scene and thriving nightlife. It is also an ideal starting point for discovering all that the Kansai region has to offer. Some of the must-see attractions in the city include the aquarium, historic Osaka Castle, and the Floating Garden Observatory.Hong Kong offers an enchanting blend of experiences with its e floating islands, one-of-a-kind skyline, and so much more. Tourists can check out the Temple Street Night Market and take in traditional Chinese architecture in Ngong Ping Village.While in Québec City, slow down to enjoy all it offers. Stroll through the cobbled streets of Haute-Ville (upper town) and Basse-Ville (lower town). Savour croissants and crepes at patisseries. The city also offers impressive views of the St. Lawrence River from its ramparts.In Taipei, modern skyscrapers seamlessly blend with ancient temples. The iconic Taipei 101 offers panoramic views of the city. You can also get a taste of the street food at the city's night markets.Brazil's Rio de Janeiro is known for its stunning beaches and dramatic mountains. Visit the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue on Corcovado Mountain or enjoy some relaxation time at Ipanema Beach.Hanover boasts a captivating blend of atmospheric old town streets, terrace cafes, and baroque gardens. It also has a huge urban lake.Wānaka, located on the crystal-clear waters of New Zealand's fourth-largest lake and near Mount Aspiring National Park, is ideal for thrill seekers and for those seeking relaxation. Fishing, hiking, and golfing are some fun activities guests can enjoy.São Paulo is a culinary and artistic melting pot. The Jardins district is a gastronomic haven with a wide range of global cuisines to try. In São Paulo, visitors can also check out its museums, vibrant neighbourhood tours, and shopping opportunities.Pattaya is an ideal destination to explore the beautiful beaches of the Gulf of Thailand. Jomtien Beach is known for its relaxed and family-friendly atmosphere, where guests can enjoy water sports. The Buddha statue at Wat Khao Phra Bat oversees the city. At the same time, the Wang Boran Sanctuary of Truth, a remarkable wooden structure, celebrates the art and architecture of both Buddhist and Hindu traditions.Tokyo features futuristic skyscrapers, an amazing food scene, and a lively nightlife. This city offers a thrilling mix of modernity and tradition, from its Sensoji temple to hidden gems in alleyways where you can discover chill bars.