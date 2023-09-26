Top 5 hotels on the world's 50 best hotels 2023 list

Passalacqua, Lake Como, Italy. Image credit: PassalacquaT
he World's 50 Best Hotels list
, revealed on September 19, celebrates top hotels worldwide. This inaugural list showcases exceptional hotels across 35 destinations on six continents. This luxury travel ranking is based on votes from 580 international experts. Here are the top five hotels on the list.
1. Passalacqua, Lake Como, Italy
Tucked away within an 18th-century villa, once the home of composer Vincenzo Bellini, Passalacqua in Italy offers an opulent retreat surrounded by picturesque terraced gardens and comprising just 24 rooms. The hotel's interior showcases Italian craftsmanship with intricate frescoes, ornate ceiling carvings, gilded mirrors, 19th-century portraits, and Murano chandeliers. The seven-acre terraced gardens are adorned with olive groves, roses, and magnolia, which guide guests to a captivating pool terrace, all set against the backdrop of its intimate and secluded lakefront setting.
2. Rosewood Hong Kong, Hong Kong
Opened in 2019, Rosewood Hong Kong is a striking 65-story landmark. Designed by Tony Chi, the interior exudes modern elegance, accentuated by contemporary artworks. The 413 rooms harmoniously blend serene bedroom spaces with floor-to-ceiling windows for breathtaking views, complemented by luxurious marble-clad bathrooms. The hotel offers a wide array of culinary experiences to cater to different tastes. It features 11 diverse restaurants, including the renowned Butterfly Patisserie.
3. Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, Bangkok
Nestled along the Chao Phraya River, Four Seasons Bangkok offers a contemporary urban retreat. It provides a luxurious escape with 299 chic rooms and suites, a palm-fringed pool area, Mediterranean-inspired gardens, and a spa inspired by Thai traditions. The property seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor spaces, showcasing cascading architecture, abundant glass, sleek marble, high ceilings, and local art. Located at Bangkok's cultural crossroads, guests can explore the Charoenkrung district's antique shops, galleries, and cafes.
4. The Upper House, Hong Kong
The Upper House in Hong Kong, located above Admiralty's Pacific Place, houses 117 rooms. These spacious rooms and studios boast contemporary design, floor-to-ceiling windows, and luxurious limestone bathtubs. Elevating the experience is Salisterra, where guests can savour refined Mediterranean cuisine and exceptional service, complemented by a bar serving signature cocktails and gourmet snacks.
5. Aman Tokyo, Tokyo
Aman Tokyo offers a serene and opulent retreat within Tokyo's bustling metropolis. Occupying the top six floors of a 38-story skyscraper in the financial district of Otemachi, the hotel boasts high ceilings, seasonal floral arrangements, and panoramic Tokyo vistas. Its spacious rooms feature abstract calligraphic art and stone bathtubs. The hotel's spa offers a tranquil oasis with treatments rooted in Japanese healing traditions and a swimming pool, steam rooms, and onsen-style stone baths. Dining options encompass Arva for rustic Italian fare, Musashi for omakase sushi, and La Pâtisserie for delectable sweets.