Trendy vacations: 10 must-visit cities in 2024

Vigo, Spain. Image credit: Shutterstock
Flight comparison company Skyscanner's 2023 trend report
unveils the sought-after holiday destinations set to gain popularity in 2024. Apart from the best-value travel destinations, the report also reveals cities that are gaining a lot of attention. Many of the towns on the list are relatively unknown. 2,000 people from the UK participated in the study, and data from millions of flights and hotel search queries were analysed to determine the top trending travel destinations across the globe. Here are the top 10 trending cities to add to your travel bucket list.
1. Vigo, Spain
Vigo combines stunning landscapes with a cosmopolitan vibe, offering some of the finest beaches in Northern Spain and the enchanting Illas Cíes islands just off its shores. The city's old quarter features charming restaurants and historic structures. Nature enthusiasts can enjoy hiking trails that meander through the hills surrounding the city.Leipzig, Germany. Image credit: Shutterstock
2. Leipzig, Germany
Leipzig caters to diverse tastes and preferences as it boasts a vibrant nightlife and a thriving art scene. The city, locally known as "Little Paris", also features trendy neighbourhoods.
3. Rimini, Italy
Rimini offers more than just sun and sand, with its rich tapestry of culture, history, and delectable cuisine. Tourists can explore its lively nightlife and breathtaking beaches.Bydgoszcz, Poland. Image credit: Shutterstock
4. Bydgoszcz, Poland
Bydgoszcz, in Poland, presents a picturesque blend of architectural styles, featuring a combination of Gothic and Art Nouveau structures, 18th-century granaries, and outdoor cafes. Visitors can enjoy a scenic cruise along the Brda River or picnics on Mill's Island. Bydgoszcz offers a rich cultural experience, which includes thoughtful public art and a vibrant jazz scene.
5. Sapporo, Japan
Situated in northern Japan on the island of Hokkaido, Sapporo is an ideal spot to explore some of Japan's finest ski resorts and hot springs. Sapporo also boasts a vibrant culinary scene and festivals.Osaka, Japan. Image credit: Shutterstock
6. Osaka, Japan
Osaka, Japan's third-largest city, is a vast metropolis with a futuristic cityscape. It is also renowned for its culinary delights.
7. Nantes, France
Nantes, in France, is a culturally rich city with a fascinating history. Visitors can delve into the historical backstreets and waterfront areas, where the renowned author Jules Verne drew inspiration for his famous stories.Chiang Mai, Thailand. Image credit: Shutterstock
8. Chiang Mai, Thailand
Chiang Mai skilfully combines tradition with innovation, preserving its rich heritage while embracing modernity. From a treasure trove of handicrafts at the local market to chic boutiques, visitors have much to explore.
9. Billund, Denmark
Billund has many attractions visitors can explore, from the LEGOLAND Theme Park to the Lalandia Billund Waterpark. The city caters to a wide range of interests to ensure there's something for everyone to enjoy.Tokyo, Japan. Image credit: Shutterstock
10. Tokyo, Japan
With its busy shopping centres, tall skyscrapers, and fast-paced urban lifestyle, Tokyo has a lively atmosphere. However, the city has also managed to preserve deep-rooted traditions and cultural customs for visitors looking to explore its rich heritage.