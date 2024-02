From Copenhagen to Singapore, here are top 5 most sustainable destinations to explore in 2024

S

ustainable destinations across the globe strive to minimise harmful impacts on the environment by adopting eco-friendly practices and implementing conservation measures. In collaboration with the Global Destination Sustainability Movement, Tripadvisor has assessed the sustainability of hotels, restaurants, and experiences in the top 100 places. The most sustainable destinations have been recognised through Tripadvisor's Traveller's Choice Awards 2024. Here are the top five destinations on the list for eco-conscious travellers to explore.Among Europe's oldest and most beloved cities, Copenhagen stands out for its cleanliness and metropolitan vibe. With modern architecture and beautiful palaces, visitors can enjoy exploring canals, narrow streets, and charming old homes. The Ströget is a great shopping destination in the city.Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, blends modern attractions with historical charm. Visitors can explore two UNESCO World Heritage Sites: the Royal Palace Drottningholm and the Skogskyrkogården, also known as the Woodland Cemetery. The 19th-century Skansen, the world's first open-air museum, remains a top destination for those who want to discover Swedish history.France's Bordeaux displays a wonderfully restored environment and an advanced public transport system. The well-known "Port of the Moon" is recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Stone Bridge, with 17 arches, spans the Garonne River and offers visitors a beautiful view of the docks and harbour. Bordeaux is also an ideal point for discovering the captivating sights and flavours of the surrounding wine region.Helsinki seamlessly combines nature's beauty with modern technology and trends. Visitors can take walking tours to learn about the city's history and futuristic architecture. Helsinki provides a diverse experience both in the summer and winter months.Singapore is a lively metropolis that is globally recognised for its cleanliness. Visitors can explore historical landmarks such as the Thian Hock Keng temple or indulge in excellent shopping. There are also numerous beaches in this bustling city to enjoy.