From Copenhagen to Singapore, here are top 5 most sustainable destinations to explore in 2024

Sustainable destinations across the globe strive to minimise harmful impacts on the environment by adopting eco-friendly practices and implementing conservation measures. In collaboration with the Global Destination Sustainability Movement, Tripadvisor has assessed the sustainability of hotels, restaurants, and experiences in the top 100 places. The most sustainable destinations have been recognised through Tripadvisor's Traveller's Choice Awards 2024. Here are the top five destinations on the list for eco-conscious travellers to explore.