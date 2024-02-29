When the divine meets dollars: Decoding economics of faith

In the heart of Ayodhya, something monumental is brewing. Welcome to the aftermath of the Ram Temple inauguration, a spectacle that's doing more than just pulling in the devout by the millions; it's turning Ayodhya into a buzzing hub of economic activity. Think of it as the divine meets dollars, a sacred cash cow that's just started to moo. Uttar Pradesh is expecting ₹4 lakh crore revenue from Ram Mandir Tourism. The Ram Temple is projected to rake in a whopping ₹50,000 crores in revenue, catapulting the city from a mere pilgrimage spot to an economic powerhouse. And the upcoming Ram Land, the Disneyland-inspired theme park, will fuel the economic boom further.