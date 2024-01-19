Next stop: The land of God

“You can feel something divine even in the air in Ayodhya. The whole city looks and feels like the era of Lord Ram,” says 41-year-old Vidha Lal who recently came back from her visit to Ayodhya, a small town of about 30 lakh people, on the banks of Sarayu river, in Uttar Pradesh. Lal, a professional Kathak exponent, whose visit to the spiritual town was primarily to perform at one of the many pre-inaugural events happening in Ayodhya, says that her desire to witness the preparation of welcoming Lord Ram was fulfilled, thanks to an invitation for a dance performance by the government.