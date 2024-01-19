How Mahima Datla's Biological E is taking on vaccine behemoths in India

Mahima Datla likes to think of herself as a “glass half full kind of person”.
Calm, composed and looking for the positives in a situation, the last few years have been nothing, but life-altering for the 46 year- old. It all began sometime in 2020 for the soft-spoken and reticent head of Biological E, a 70-year-old pharmaceutical behemoth, when her company was suddenly propped up into the forefront in India’s defence against Covid-19. Going up against some of the largest vaccine makers in the country, Biological E offered a worthy alternative and helped build India’s Covid-19 war chest.
