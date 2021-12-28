Mahima Datla, managing director, Biological E

Image: Harsha Vadlamani



Mahima Datla has always been a fighter at heart.



Calm, composed and with a sense of purpose, Datla has been pushing her family’s 73-year-old pharmaceutical company into newer frontiers over the past few years. Her Hyderabad-headquartered company, Biological E, had jumped into the fray to develop Covid-19 vaccines in India at a time when the world was looking for answers to combat the coronavirus.



Biological E is awaiting clearance for its Corbevax vaccine, developed in partnership with Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, US, and American company Dynavax Technologies.





