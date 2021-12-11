mRNA vaccine combines several features that may overcome shortcomings of other experimental HIV vaccines and thus represents a promising approach

An experimental HIV vaccine based on mRNA—the same technology used in two highly successful Covid-19 vaccines—has shown promise in experiments in mice and monkeys, according to a study published Thursday in Nature Medicine.



The research, which was carried out by scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Moderna and other institutions, demonstrated that the vaccine was safe and prompted desired antibody and cellular immune responses against an HIV-like virus.





Closely mimics infection