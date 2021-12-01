Dr Priya Abraham, director of the National Institute of Virology

Image: Anirudha Karmakar for Forbes India



There was a pack of jackals,” laughs Dr Priya Abraham as she recalls her idyllic childhood spent on the wooded campus meant for employees of an American oil company in Vishakhapatnam. “Holidays were about climbing trees, playing in the open, climbing rocks and learning to swing on the roots of banyan trees… the ground rule, of course, was to come home by the time the streetlights came on.”





