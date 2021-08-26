The third wave of Covid-19 looms large in India. Can it be brought under control?

Image: Naveen Sharma/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images​





I

Last week, India also approved the indigenously developed ZyCov-D vaccine , the world’s first DNA vaccine. The ZyCoV-D is a three-dose vaccine which can also be given to adolescents in the 12-18 age group, besides the adult population. ZyCoV-D is a needle-free vaccine, and the company intends to start supply of its vaccines by the end of September, with production capacity rising to 10 million [1 crore] doses a month in October. Bharat Biotech is also in Phase 3 trials with its Covaxin for children between 2 and 17 years of age. The results are yet to be announced.

Mutation strains have evolved and have to be tackled,” he says, explaining that the virus finds smart ways of avoiding human resistance, which is a natural survival technique for any organism. This coronavirus will find new ways and means of survival, of learning how to beat the antibody mechanism and enter the host body. “This is how, after viruses mutate, [they become] variants of concern. Such newer variants can make a third wave.”

Meanwhile, much of the possibility is that a third wave could come as a result of the Delta-plus variant.

The Delta-plus variant has an increased transmissibility, stronger binding in receptors of lung cells and a potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response. As of August 2, the variant has been detected in 70 cases across 16 states from the 58,240 samples that have been sequenced so far in India. The health ministry has categorised this Delta-plus variant B.1.617.2.1 of SARS-Cov-2 as a ‘Variant of Concern (VOC)’.

“Genomic studies will help us know the evolving mutant strains, whether they are in the same family or totally different strains,” says Dr Antony. He believes that genome sequencing is all the more important in the states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and to some extent, in Karnataka, where, in spite of high immunisation, Covid-19 cases are increasing.

“But this becomes worrisome in case children have any comorbidity or other special needs,” the report added. “According to the ministry of health and family welfare, out of all the children hospitalised due to Covid, 60 to 70 percent had comorbidities or low immunity. Children have also been seen to develop MIS-C (Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome) which is a rare but extremely serious condition developed post Covid recovery.”

Dr Sumana Arora agrees. The vice president, clinical services at DayToDay Health India, a telemedicine service, believes that right now, it is difficult to say decisively whether or not the third wave will affect children, but the “possibility cannot be ruled out”. According to her, so far, India has neither seen a spike in paediatric infections, nor in paediatric hospitalisations. “We have seen cases of MIS (multiple inflammatory syndrome),” she says, adding that it would be prudent to get doctors and nurses upskilled in paediatric case management, even though it may not be as simple as it appears. “We have to make the best use of the resources that we have, even if it means upskilling adult nursing staff and adult intensivists in paediatric care, just in case their services are required.”

Dr Arora says the US has seen a 500 percent rise in paediatric hospitalisations due to Covid-19 infections since early July, while data emerging from a study in Canada shows that children affected by the Delta wave might be twice at risk of hospitalisation. “Though India has witnessed infections due to Delta variants, there is inadequate data as to whether the variant causing this in the West has sub-speciated,” she says.

Given that the number of people who are fully vaccinated is comparatively small, giving a booster shot to that group might benefit minimally when looked at the larger outset, says Dr Yedlapati. The need for booster doses in India, he explains, would be decided by the epidemiology of the coronavirus, the durability of the current vaccinations and consideration of adverse events of the booster shot. “As the science in this area is still emerging, we should concentrate on the improvement of vaccination in those sets of people who haven't received it yet,” he says.