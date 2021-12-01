Pratima Joshi of Shelter Associates

Image: Nayan Shah for Forbes India



In a slum in Kolhapur, a city some 375 km south of Mumbai, a Swiggy delivery boy weaves his way through haphazard bylanes, past brick-lined shanties and makeshift homes held up by sticks and tarpaulin sheets. He reaches one such house with an alphanumeric code plastered on the front wall, much like a name plate. A young lady opens the door and takes delivery of the pizza she had ordered. “This was never possible earlier,” she says. “I would have to walk all the way to the entrance of the slum [a kilometre away] to pick up my parcel. It was such a hassle.”





