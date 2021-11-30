Lizzie Chapman, CEO and Cofounder, ZestMoney

Image: Neha Mithbawkar for Forbes India



Lizzie Chapman has always loved India.



Growing up as a child of working-class parents in London, the 41-year-old would spend weekends mostly watching Hindi movies back to back, something that even her South Mumbai-bred husband hadn’t done all his life. Chapman’s connection with India came largely from her mother, who had worked with Red Cross in India, and it also helped that she lived in a part of London where more than half the population was South Asian.



That’s precisely why she didn’t have any qualms about moving to India a decade ago when many of her colleagues weren’t ready for the big gamble, even though they knew the fintech revolution in India was only starting out. “I was really fascinated and excited about the potential for what could happen in India, and it was clear 20 years ago that India was on the cusp of a big economic explosion,” Chapman tells Forbes India. “Many of my friends say that I took one of the biggest macro bets of all of us. While many were only talking, I packed my bags and came here.”





