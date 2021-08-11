Three Indian AI fintech startups to look out for

Crediwatch provides tools for assessment and monitoring, and a self-service dashboard that lets businesses search for any entity they are interested in

Illustration: Sameer Pawar



Before she co-founded Crediwatch Information Analytics with her husband, Meghna Suryakumar was a corporate lawyer. And it was her experience of trawling through documents, Excel sheets and other data in courts and regulatory offices that led to the idea of automating it.



Suryakumar is CEO and she brought in the domain expertise, while her husband, an experienced technologist, brought in the coding.





