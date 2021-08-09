AI in logistics: Where's my order?

Illustration: Sameer Pawar



Around 2014-15, a clutch of logistics intelligence startups came up in India, which are now poised to grow to the next phase, imbibing AI into their scheduling and routing automation platforms. They are raising significant amounts of funding as well.



Eight years ago, when Kushal Nahata saw ecommerce delivery agents repeatedly asked for directions to his house, he realised that the nascent sector lacked a tech platform to resolve last-mile delivery. That was how Nahata founded Fareye seven years ago, and which has become a logistics automation platform today.





