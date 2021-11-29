Rimjhim Agrawal (left) is CTO and Laina Emmanuel is CEO of their deep tech startup BrainSightAI

Image: Hemant Mishra for Forbes India



Laina Emmanuel and Rimjhim Agrawal are building a neuro-informatics platform that could equip brain surgeons and psychiatrists with vital information about their patientsRimjhim Agrawal has a PhD from the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (Nimhans), and is a researcher who has studied the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to the problems of mental health. Laina Emmanuel is a technologist who has worked with large tech companies as well as governments on the use of tech in health care.



An entrepreneurship programme at UK-based startup accelerator and investment firm Entrepreneur First brought them together, and thus was born their deep tech startup BrainSightAI, which is developing a neuro-informatics platform. BrainSightAI’s software is helping neurosurgeons to be better prepared and psychiatrists to get a better idea of what’s going on in their patients’ minds.





