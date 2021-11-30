"Time is money" for high net-worth individuals and institutions trading in Crypto Assets



Even by crypto standards, the numbers are staggering. According to some estimates, over $17 billion of “institutional” capital has been invested in crypto assets globally in 2021. And this is just the beginning. Investors have taken a liking to this new source of investment in addition to the traditional savings instruments. Ultra high-net worth individuals with net worth of at least $30m, in particular, see merit in crypto assets in addition to millions of individual investors.

Sample this: Pwc, a consultancy estimates the total assets under management (AuM) of crypto hedge funds globally increased to nearly US$3.8 billion in 2020 from US$2 billion the previous year. The percentage of crypto hedge funds with AuM over US$20 million increased in 2020 from 35% to 46%. Moreover, the average AuM for this year’s surveyed funds increased from US$12.8 million to US$42.8 million.The biggest reason for crypto assets to have found purchase among high net worth individuals and institutions is “time”. Unlike, say, trading real estate or fine art that needs close attention, crypto assets move at a lightning pace and can be monitored at one place over a terminal.Take ZebPay’s Over the Counter (OTC) service . It offers high net worth investors, starved for time, an easy way to trade over a few taps. In IT parlance, the snazzy “user experience” (UX) of the portal has stemmed from years of research. The intuitive UX is especially crucial while dealing with needs of the top percentile of traders who routinely deal in large figures. The bespoke OTC service is targeted at both individual and retail investors who often trade not only in large quantities but also at higher frequencies. It is also a safe haven for wealthy folks whose mantra is to “stay invested” instead of resorting to day trading. The tool caters to the demands of both investing philosophies. Investors who have a ravenous appetite for Bitcoins can trade in quantities of 5, 20 or even over 200 Bitcoins. At the time of writing the article, the virtual currency’s rate stood at $58,370 which translates to tens of millions of dollars for bigger trades. More crucially, the service also offers deep liquidity for such transactions. Personalised services can also be availed for larger sums which would be difficult to fill on any other open exchange. Among the biggest challenges for such deals is to find matching counterparties which ZebPay OTC provides at a minimum slippage cost and the settlement time is among the quickest in the industry. The service runs at the back of the tenet, “time is money.” The OTC desk also casts a wide web and traders have access to all major digital assets. Orders are executed with tight spreads when the bid and offer prices are close together. The system supports multiple order types including Immediate or Cancel (IOC) and Time Weighted Average Price (TWAP) to optimize trades. To borrow a term from the logistics industry, ZebPay’s “white-glove service” is extended to all stages of the end-to-end trading process which includes the initial consultation to order execution. Trade reporting and market insights are also provided to help make an informed decision. This particularly helps in smart portfolio creation while keeping investors abreast of global trends. Credit lines are on offer for 24 hours after a settlement with minimum collateral requirements. Trade managers are at the ready round the clock. This is in addition to technical reports on trading logics, derivative analysis, data trends and information on upcoming projects.The system removes all barriers to entry by having a seamless Know Your Customer protocol which is processed by a trade representative within 48 hours. Indeed readers with a hefty amount to trade can give ZebPay OTC desk a shot. It remains India’s first comprehensive crypto asset OTC desk built from the ground up to serve individuals and institutions.