Alzheimer's: China's new ticking time bomb

This photo taken on August 28, 2021 shows Chen Shaohua, who suffers from Alzheimer's, during an interview at his daughter's residence in Beijing.

Image: Noel Celis / AFP



The first time Chen Shaohua went missing and was picked up by police, the 68-year-old's family put it down to confusion. When he disappeared a second time, they realised he was deeply unwell—but it was already too late.



"We missed the early signs," daughter Chen Yuanyuan explained, adding: "For several years our mother complained he was lying... but we couldn't judge because we haven't lived with them for years."





We never suspected

Missing parents