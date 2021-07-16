  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

84% millennials use audio to reduce stress; mental health podcasts most popular among India's Gen Z too

According to a recent study by Spotify with 9,000 Indians, podcast listenership increased 300% among millennials and Gen Z during the pandemic, who see it as a tool to beat loneliness and stress

By Samidha Jain
Published: Jul 16, 2021 10:51:22 AM IST
Updated: Jul 16, 2021 11:15:42 AM IST

 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
So your company isn't getting the most out of analytics and AI. Here's what to do.
Xiaomi displaces Apple; Wipro's best quarter, ever; And Kausambi Manjita of Mason on the promise of 'no code' tech