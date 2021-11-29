Dr Jayanthi Shastri, professor and head of the microbiology department BYL Nair hospital and director of the molecular diagnostics lab and in-charge of the three-month-old genome sequencing facility at Kasturba Hospital

Image: Neha Mithbawkar for Forbes India



Dr Jayanthi Shastri says her days are filled with suspense.



She juggles between two civic-run institutes in Mumbai, the BYL Nair hospital, where she is professor and head of the microbiology department, and the Kasturba Hospital, where she is the director of the molecular diagnostics lab and in-charge of the three-month-old genome sequencing facility, the first in India’s financial capital to study the coronavirus.



Genome sequencing is a process where scientists monitor and decode genetic variations of a virus over time, which helps them learn more about the virus and emergence of new variants that may have different characteristics.





