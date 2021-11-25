Paralympians Bhavina Patel

Image: Mayur D Bhatt for Forbes India



As Bhavina Patel arrived at the Ahmedabad airport, she received a grand welcome with drumrolls, loud cheers, dance and a hoarding that read ‘India’s pride Bhavina Patel’. The 35-year-old was overwhelmed because it was the first time in her career that she had received such a huge welcome. Patel has won many medals in the past at the international level, but she finally had her moment in the sun after she clinched a historic silver in the women’s single table tennis, class 4, at the Tokyo Paralympic Games in August.





