

Ashwini Asokan Founder & CEO of Vue.ai

Image: Balaji Gangadharan for Forbes India



For about two decades now, ever since her days of studying interaction design at Carnegie Mellon University in the US, a running theme through Ashwini Asokan’s life has been her interest in the intersection of people and systems, and computers and culture. It flowed into Intel, where she spent a decade working on various types of internet-enabled products and businesses, all of it ultimately resulting in entrepreneurship. Asokan set up Mad Street Den (MSD) in 2013 along with husband Anand Chandrasekaran, a neuroscientist, and CTO of the company. They launched in the market in 2016. “I felt like I had picked up all those skills required to jump here and it felt like the perfect time to make that work. I think a lot of it is serendipitous… I am not one of those people that grew up thinking this is what I want to do,” says Asokan, over the phone from Chennai. It was, rather, one thing leading to another and “at some point, all the dots started to connect and when the dots connected it looked like this”, she says with a laugh.





