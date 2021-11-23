Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, · Amazon Prime Video

Image: Mexy Xavier



It was 2008. The storyteller was about to script a bold plot. Five years after landing in Mumbai, Aparna Purohit was elated to go back to her original dream of turning an independent director-producer. A postgrad in mass communications from Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi, Purohit landed in Mumbai in 2003. “I just came with a dream of telling stories,” recalls the head of Originals, Amazon Prime Video India. The young woman dreamt of making it big in the film industry. “I felt like the world was waiting for this new director to arrive on the scene,” she recounts.



As an outsider, Purohit had a dream beginning. Within a week, she got a job in a TV show. “I was the only woman assistant director,” she says. The director and the creator didn’t view her through the lens of gender. For the rest of the crew, however, she remained the odd one out. “A young woman giving instructions wasn’t really the easiest thing to do,” she says. Later, Purohit bagged multiple projects, started her film career assisting directors such as Aparna Sen, Bharatbala and Naseeruddin Shah, and her corporate journey had stints at Sony Entertainment Television and UTV Motion Pictures.





