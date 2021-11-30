Entrepreneurship is an adventure that needs courage. Age and experience are not liabilities: Falguni Nayar, executive chairperson, managing director and CEO, Nykaa

Image: Mexy Xavier





T

he Nykaa headquarters on the fourth floor of Cynergy IT Park in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi is packed with vivacious faces on a Thursday morning. I walk in and check my watch—it is only 9.30 am. While the collaborative open spaces, glass walls, stand-sit desks are all textbook ‘startup office’, there is something that stands out. A majority of Nykaa’s staffers are young women, dressed up to the nines with flawless make-up, shirts tucked into A-line skirts or high-waisted pants to go with high heels. Leading the pack is investment banker-turned-entrepreneur and now India’s second self-made billionaire Falguni Nayar.

Such a long journey

Off-the-beaten path

The second was the concept of brand-funded sales. “We respect the brands that our partners are building. A lot of horizontal platforms want to acquire customers and hence they discount or they see brand discounts as a way to build GMV. We did not look at it that way,” says Nayar. The strategy at Nykaa was that if brands wish to discount, they pass it on to consumers. Some luxury brands do not do that and instead offer free products.

The company’s revenue model works majorly on the margins it earns by selling every product. “We enjoy about 30 to 40 percent gross margins, which is very healthy. This is because we give a full bouquet of services to brands. New brands are launching on Nykaa for the first time, since they get access to 15 million customers from day one,” says Arvind Agarwal, group chief financial officer, Nykaa. Once a brand is a part of the platform, complete end-to-end marketing, including digital ads, influencer marketing, educational content creation, is done by Nykaa. Based on the kind of deal it has with each brand, Nykaa gets a margin for every product sold on the platform, which covers all costs—storage, overheads and shipping. Its order value is almost double that of the industry average—₹1,800-1,900 for beauty and ₹3,200 for fashion, claims Agarwal, who has worked with ecommerce giant

in the past.

Different verticals

Son steps in