Juicy, Sugar and Wow: How three families are giving India's FMCG giants a run for their money

Megha (right) and Pritesh Asher of Juicy Chemistry



Megha Asher simply wanted to create products to fix her skin-related issues.



After moving from Mumbai to Coimbatore in 2009, due to a financial crisis she couldn’t afford good dermatologists, and was looking for good skincare products. When she found a nice ‘natural’ product, her husband Pritesh happened to see the ingredients. Given his knowledge of the petrochemical industry, he was certain that it wasn’t ‘natural’. When they checked with family and friends, they realised that people had no idea about what went into the skincare and haircare products they used.





