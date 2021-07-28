Betting on beauty: What's driving sudden investor interest in the business

The beauty and personal care market is attractive: Gross margins tend to be high at 65 to 70 percent, unit economics are good, and products need regular replenishmentImage: Shutterstock





“Towards the end of last year, we had 30 to 40 VCs approach us with offer letters,” says Pritesh Asher, co-founder and CEO of Juicy Chemistry , a D2C brand that sources “certified organic ingredients” from across the world to make its skincare products. They finally chose to go with Verlinvest, the Belgium-based backer of popular consumer brands like Oatly. It’s is also an investor in Purplle

The category is attractive: Gross margins tend to be high at 65 to 70 percent, unit economics are good, and products need regular replenishment. The market, which is expected to hit $25 billion by 2025, up from $14 billion now, according to RedSeer, remains hugely underpenetrated. Indians, for example, use one-eighth of the beauty products Koreans use and a fraction of what women in Vietnam use, says Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics

“The recovery was largely festival-led. Customers kept thinking that things would improve the following month,” says Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics, which posted revenues of Rs 100 crore in FY20

hen she’s not busy readying for the launch of her prêt line of clothing, Shivani Kher spends her time scrolling through Instagram for the latest beauty tutorials. “I love makeup,” gushes the 27-year-old over phone from Faridabad in Haryana. She usually buys her supplies from Nykaa and says she spends about Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 on average per month on beauty products.Meanwhile, in Mumbai’s Dombivli, an eastern suburb, once Kirti Shah, 34, wraps up her hectic morning—she’s up at 5 am, cooks lunch, readies her kids for online school and bids goodbye to her husband who recently started work from office—she settles down with a cup of tea, and her phone. She checks out beauty tutorials on YouTube and enjoys scrolling through beauty e-tailer Purplle’s website even if she doesn’t intend to buy anything. “Mazaa aata hai… mann halka ho jaata hai (It’s fun… it lightens my mind),” she says. She does this two to three times a day whenever she gets a breather, she confesses. “Customers like her usually visit our website or app 10 times over 30 days before actually placing an order. The average basket size is about Rs 900,” says Manish Taneja, co-founder and CEO of Purplle that lists about 500 brands on its marketplace.“Girls in Tier III cities know if Kylie Kardashian has launched a new beauty product just as well as someone in a metro. They’re on top of the latest trends. That’s the power of social media,” says Darpan Sanghavi, co-founder and CEO of direct-to-consumer (D2C) beauty brand MyGlamm . Taneja concurs: “Every city, small or large, has a Tier I, II and III type of customer. In Mumbai, for example, you have people living in slums; wealthy people live in non-metros too. Customers today, especially the middle bracket Tier II type of customers, [like Shah] are more aware. For example, they’ll diligently follow a CTSM (cleanse, tone, serum and moisturise] skincare routine in the morning and at night. It might just be a Rs 200 serum that they buy, but they stick to a routine. Social media has brought about that awareness.” Awareness among investors is also increasing. The beauty and personal care space (BPC) has been on a tear since the start of this year. A total of $264 million in funding has flowed into startups just in the seven months to July 2021, compared to $106 million in the whole of 2020. A total of 18 deals have been struck in the year so far compared to 23 in 2020.Mega deals like the Wipro Ventures and Amazon-led $71 million Series C round in MyGlamm in July 2021, ChrysCapital’s $50 million investment in Wow Skin Science and the Sequoia Capital India-led $45 million fundraise in beauty marketplace Purplle, both in March 2021, are the largest fund raises in the space since 2018.So what is driving this sudden investor interest in the space?Plus the returns on investment are high.Take the case of Wow Skin Science. ChrysCapital’s $50 million investment for a minority stake valued the seven-year-old omnichannel retailer at around $150 to $180 million (Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,300 crore). That translates to a revenue multiple of 10 to 15 times, as per industry analysts. “This is a 30 to 40 percent Ebitda business. If you have a topline of Rs 2,000 crore, your Ebitda would be around Rs 600 crore. At 30 times Ebitda, that translates into Rs18,000 to Rs 20,000 crore in market cap. That’s as good as Unilever or Godrej,” says Taneja. If one were to apply the 10x to 15x revenue multiple—used in the case of Wow Skin Science and assuming it is the industry norm—that too would translate to a Rs 20,000 crore valuation.There’s also a clear path to exit. Like a buyout by a legacy player keen to connect with millennials and Gen Z-ers, as was the case with Beardo . The men’s grooming startup that sells beard oils, waxes and soaps for men’s facial hair was founded in Ahmedabad in 2015 by Ashutosh Valani and Priyanka Shah. Two years later, FMCG major Marico acquired a 45 percent stake in the company. In 2020, it completed the acquisition by picking up the remaining 55 percent. The deal size was not disclosed, but during that that time, Beardo’s sales shot up from Rs 22.7 crore in FY18 to Rs 78.5 crore in FY20.If Nykaa’s upcoming initial public offering is successful, that will mean another tried-and-tested route to exit. The nine-year-old beauty e-tailer with an omnichannel presence filed documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India earlier this week; the red herring prospectus will follow. The company, which logs 55 million monthly visits on its website, lists over 1,200 brands and fulfils 1.5 million orders a month; it plans to raise $500 million to $700 million at a valuation of $4 billion to $5 billion.“Among the tech companies looking at listings [PayTM, Flipkart, PolicyBazaar, Grofers or the already-listed Zomato], Nykaa is the only profitable startup,” says a person familiar with the company’s plans. The company posted its first annual net profit of Rs 2.3 crore on revenues of Rs 1,164 crore in FY19. Revenues surged 60 percent to Rs 1,860 crore in FY20, while profit before tax was Rs 94 crore. “Also, unlike these companies [mentioned above], Nykaa is a promoter-driven business. The promoters hold 51 percent of the company, so their interests are aligned with those of retail investors,” he says.

“Brands can spend less on marketing and distribution and more on product. This turns the whole FMCG model on its head,” says Sanghavi of MyGlamm,​ which acquired POPxo, an online community startup for women, in August 2020. “This gives us access to 88 million women in India. It’s changed the game for us,” he says. Based on the feedback from this community of women, MyGlamm can develop products and go-to-market in 45 days to three months, adds Sanghavi. They also develop educational content that they push out to buyers and potential customers. Others like Purplle have developed a large “vernacular influencer network” to drive customer education and similar draw on the data to develop products, says Janagam.





Now that the spotlight is on the BPC segment, startups are finding novel ways to differentiate themselves.